Police: 2 hospitalized in accident with snowplow in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is in serious condition and a man is injured after being struck by a snowplow in Lowell, officials said.

Officers responding to an accident at the intersection of School and Cross streets say a 27-year-old woman was taken to a Boston Hospital and a 39-year-old man is in Lowell Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A investigation determined that the plow driver struck the two when they appeared from behind a parked vehicle, police said,

The man was pushing the woman in a wheel chair at the time of the accident.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, said he could not stop in time when the accident occurred, according to police.

