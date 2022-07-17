Two individuals were left hospitalized after an alleged hit and run in Dorchester Sunday morning.

According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of Park Street after reports of a person screaming.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled but left the car at the scene.

The incident forced the closure of street for several hours before it was reopened early Sunday morning.

