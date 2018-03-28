PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say two people were seriously hurt when they fled a traffic stop and crashed during a police pursuit.

Johnston police say an officer pulled over a vehicle on Route 6 at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say while the officer attempted to conduct procedural checks, the vehicle sped away.

Johnston police followed the vehicle into Providence and when it attempted to take an off-ramp, it crashed.

Firefighters say one of the occupants was ejected and the other had to be cut from the vehicle. Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

No names were released but police say the occupants of the car were men in their 40s who live locally.

The crash remains under investigation.

