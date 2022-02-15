SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been taken into custody and two people remain on the run following an incident in Somerville on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The people in custody were nabbed in the area of the Middlesex County Juvenile Court in East Cambridge around 2 p.m., Cambridge police said in a tweet.

Two males who were able to flee on foot have not yet been caught, according to police.

The unfolding situation near the Healey School in Somerville prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order at the Missituk School in Medford, Medford police added.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Police activity in East Cambridge is associated with 2 individuals who were taken into custody near the Middlesex County Juvenile Court following an incident in Somerville; 2 other males escaped from the area on foot. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/8fcDSQxY6t — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 15, 2022

We are currently monitoring a situation near the Healey School in Somerville. As a result, we have ordered a shelter in place for the Missituk School out of an abundance of caution. We will update you with more as more information becomes available. — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) February 15, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)