SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been taken into custody and two people remain on the run following a shooting at a housing development in Somerville on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to multiple reports of shots fired within the Mystic Housing Development shortly before 1:30 p.m. learned that at least two groups of males had been involved in a shooting, according to the Somerville Police Department.

Witnesses were able to provide investigators with a description of a vehicle that fled the scene and a Medford police officer later stopped the vehicle outside Cambridge’s Middlesex County Juvenile Court around 2 p.m., Cambridge police said.

Two of the suspects, a 31-year-old Somerville man and a teen from Cambridge, were taken into custody on a charge of receiving a stolen motor vehicle in connection with an alleged car theft in Boston. They are also being questioned about the alleged shooting.

Two other males who were in the vehicle were able to flee on foot, police noted. They have not yet been caught.

The situation unfolded near the Healey School in Somerville and prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order at the Missituk School in Medford, Medford police said in a tweet.

Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino has since deployed additional resources in the area of Mystic Avenue as the search continues.

“Although we believe there is no ongoing threat to the immediate area, we ask residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the Somerville Police Department,” Femino said in news release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Somerville police at 617-625-1600.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)