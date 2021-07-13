METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken into custody after police say they ran away from a traffic stop in Methuen early Tuesday morning.

A green Dodge Durango failed to stop for a traffic stop on Route 213 westbound at Howe Street around 2:50 a.m. and instead got onto Interstate 93 southbound before continuing onto Interstate 95 southbound, according to state police.

Stop sticks were deployed at I-95 southbound and Route 3 in Burlington.

The vehicle struck the stop sticks but continued traveling onto the Route 4 exit, state police said.

The two people inside the vehicle allegedly abandoned it on the ramp and fled into the woods.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, were both taken into custody.

