Police: 2 in NH charged after juvenile shot in chest over altercation about drugs

NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people in Newport, New Hampshire were charged after a juvenile was shot in the chest Saturday over an altercation about drugs, police say.

Police responded about 2:20 p.m. to reports of an altercation along Oak Street and that one person had sustained a gunshot wound, Newport police said.

Upon arrival, a 17-year-old juvenile was found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported by medical helicopter to a local hospital, police say.

The initial witness reports were of a road rage incident involving two vehicles, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the altercation was not a random act of road rage, but rather connected to a sale and purchase of a controlled drug reported to be THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, police say.

Jordan Richardson, 18, of Goshen, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, felonious use of a firearm, and conspiracy to sell controlled drugs within a school zone.

Kurt Richardson, 41, Goshen, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell controlled drugs within a school zone, felonious use a firearm, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal solicitation of a minor.

Both were held without bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at the Sullivan County Superior Court Dec. 13.

An investigation is ongoing.

