Police: 2 infants found in garbage-filled home with ‘bugs crawling on walls’

(WHDH) — A 22-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after two infants were found living in a trash-strewn home that had missing windows and “bugs crawling on the walls,” authorities said.

Elizabeth Ann Hart, of South Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, is charged with child endangerment and harassment, TRIBLive.com reported.

Troopers responding to a 911 hang-up call at Hart’s home on Jan. 8 found a 5-month-old and 7-month-old living among piles of garbage, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet. Police say they also found insects walking on the walls, a number of shattered windows, and clothes scattered everywhere.

Hart was reportedly arrested on a child endangerment charge in October 2019 and ordered not to have contact with one of the infants that were found in the home.

Hart has since been released on her own recognizance.

She is due back in court on March 4.

