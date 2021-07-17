NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were injured in a rollover crash in Norwood Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Myrtle Street found a car had drove off the embankment and landed upside down.

Both people inside were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

