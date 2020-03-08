Police: 2 injured in Canterbury, NH rollover crash, 1 critically

CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police are investigating a crash in Canterbury that left two people hospitalized, one of whom was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported rollover crash on I-93 southbound around 6 p.m. found a 2007 Toyota Yaris that had struck a tree, seriously injuring the driver and passenger, police said.

The driver, Corey Dusseault, 26, of Manchester, was taken to Concord Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries and his passenger, Erin Lorden, 25, of Pembroke, was treated for serious injuries but is in stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the car was traveling southbound when the driver lost control, veered off the side of the road, struck a tree and then rolled over by Exit 17.

A witness told police the driver may have been speeding at the time of the crash. Impairment may have also been a factor, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

