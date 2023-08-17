WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police have located a mother and two children hours after they asked for the public’s help in finding them.

Tiffany Cancel, 47, Joaquin Cancel, 11, and Avery Cancel, 9, have been found safe, according to a post from Worcester police.

Worcester police thanked the public for their assistance.

***Update: Ms. Cancel and the two children have been located and are safe. Thank you for all of your assistance. https://t.co/fatvMCPCCq — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) August 17, 2023

