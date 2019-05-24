Police: 2 Lawrence men arrested for trafficking more than 43 grams of fentanyl

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Lawrence men were arrested Friday for trafficking more than 43 grams of fentanyl, police say.

Following a lengthy investigation, Ismael Inoa, 33, and Jairo Montero, 36, were taken into custody for trafficking fentanyl into the greater Seacoast area, according to Salisbury police.

During the course of the investigation, Inoa and Montero had delivered more than 43 grams of the drug to the Salisbury area, police say.

They will be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on multiple charges of trafficking fentanyl, distribution of a Class A drug, and conspiracy.

An investigation is ongoing.

