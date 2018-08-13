Police: 2 Lowell men arrested after shot fired during attempted armed robbery

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 20-year-old Lowell men are facing criminal charges in connection with an attempted armed robbery during which a gunshot was fired, police said.

Keith Mao and Bunton Ven have been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery on Jackson Street Saturday during which police say a 29-year-old Reading man was chased by them and a gunshot was fired in his direction.

An investigation led officers to an apartment on Central Street, where Mao and Ven were located and arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to rob and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to a Lowell Police Department press release issued Monday morning.

While executing a search warrant at their apartment, police say they found a .22 caliber handgun believed to have been used in the incident.

