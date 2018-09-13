SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Two Maine man caused at least $15,000 worth of damage throughout New Hampshire and Maine when they went on a shooting spree with a BB gun, authorities said.

Jared Pucillo-Driscoll, 19, of Berwick, Maine, and 18-year-old Shane Jacques of Lebanon, Maine shot out the windows of 36 vehicles and businesses in Somersworth, New Hampshire between last Thursday and Friday, according to police.

During an investigation, Somersworth police, who received 28 reports of broken windows, learned that similar activity took place in nearby Dover as well as in Berwick and South Berwick, Maine.

Pucillo-Driscoll, who worked for Cass Towing, allegedly used a company truck during the incidents.

Jacques faces criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking charges.

Pucillo-Driscoll was charged with criminal liability for the conduct of another/accomplice to criminal mischief.

Both were released on $5,000 personal recognizance bail.

Further charges may be filed in the other cities where the alleged crimes happened.

