Police: 2 Maine residents arrested for smoking crack in car with baby passenger

BELMONT, MAINE (WHDH) - Two Maine residents are facing criminal charges after police say they were caught smoking crack in a car with a 1-year-old strapped to a car seat inside the vehicle.

Officers who spotted a car parked in a parking lot in Belmont, Maine on Saturday arrested Desirae Cushman, 32, of Searsmont, and Jacob Moulton, 28, of Searsmont, after they were found to be smoking crack with a baby strapped into a car seat near them, according to Maine state police.

Both were taken to Waldo County Jail and the child was turned over to a relative.

Both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of drugs.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)