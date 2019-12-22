Police: 2 Maine residents arrested for smoking crack in car with baby passenger

BELMONT, MAINE (WHDH) - Two Maine residents are facing criminal charges after police say they were caught smoking crack in a car with a 1-year-old strapped to a car seat inside the vehicle.
Officers who spotted a car parked in a parking lot in Belmont, Maine on Saturday arrested Desirae Cushman, 32, of Searsmont, and Jacob Moulton, 28, of Searsmont, after they were found to be smoking crack with a baby strapped into a car seat near them, according to Maine state police.
Both were taken to Waldo County Jail and the child was turned over to a relative.
Both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of drugs.
Two people are facing charges after they were discovered smoking crack with a small child in their vehicle. On Dec. 21st, 2019, a Sergeant with Troop D who is also a member of the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Team and an additional Sergeant made contact with Jacob Moulton, 28, of Searsmont, and Desirae Cushman, 32, of Searsmont, parked in an empty lot Belmont. Upon an investigation, Moulton and Cushman were found to be in the act of smoking Cocaine Base known by its street name, Crack Cocaine. The pair was also found to also be in possession of an additional quantity of Cocaine Base. Moulton and Cushman were parked in the vehicle with a 1-year-old child strapped into a car seat near them. Moulton and Cushman were arrested and delivered to the Waldo County Jail and the child was turned over to a relative. They were charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor Class D and Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drugs Class D. Moulton and Cushman received a $500 unsecured bail. The Department of Health and Human Services was advised regarding the child that placed in jeopardy.
