Police: 2 males, 2 females arrested after armed robbery at Dartmouth hotel

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were arrested following an armed robbery Wednesday night at a Dartmouth hotel, police say.

Officers responded to the Residence Inn on Faunce Corner Road about 10:44 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery, according to Dartmouth police.

The female victim told police that four individuals, two males and two females, entered her room, and once inside, the females physically assaulted her, while the males ransacked the room, according to police.

The victim, who was familiar with one of the female suspects, told police the suspects took $7,800 in cash and a Rolex watch valued at $14,500.

The suspects fled the hotel following the robbery, and at about 1:43 a.m., Westport police stopped the suspect vehicle on State Road, identified its occupants, and contacted Dartmouth Police.

As a result of the incident, Dartmouth police arrested Jadelynn Gibbons, 24, Shantel Medeiros, 22, Hakeem Lopes, 25, and Manny Andrews, 25, all of New Bedford.

All four suspects were charged with armed robbery, assault and battery, larceny over $1,200, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The victim was not seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

