Police: 2 Mass. residents arrested after Wareham traffic stop uncovers cocaine, heroin

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found heroin and cocaine in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Wareham on Friday.

Officers conducting an illegal narcotics investigation in the Shangri-La area on Glen Charlie Road around 11:20 a.m. found two suspects, Robert Ward, 59, of Stoughton, and Johna Fonseca, 40, of Wareham, in possession of crack cocaine and heroin, police said.

Approximately 16 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine and a gram of heroin were seized, along with a digital scale, four cellphones, over $950 in cash and a box of sandwich bags, according to police.

Ward was arrested less than a year ago on a separate cocaine trafficking charge after a drug bust, police said.

Both are being charged with trafficking over 36 grams of heroin, possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)