HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police seized nearly 1,000 bags of suspected drugs from two men and one juvenile in Holyoke on Sunday, authorities said.

Trooper Matthew Mielke observing traffic on Interstate 91 southbound just before 7 p.m. learned that the driver of a Subaru Impreza that passed had a suspended license out of Vermont, according to state police. He attempted to find the vehicle with no success.

Around 7:45 p.m., Mielke stopped the same vehicle as it traveled northbound on I-91.

A search of the car led to the discovery of about 986 bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl that weighed approximately 19.72 grams, state police said.

The driver, 38-year-old Gregory Cyr, of North Adams, and one of his passengers, 22-year-old Felix Burgos, of Worcester, were arrested and transported to the state police Northampton barracks for booking.

Cyr was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class A drug — subsequent offense, and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Burgos was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Cyr and Burgos were held on $25,000 pending their arraignment in Holyoke District Court.

A third passenger, a 17-year-old male, was released and will be summonsed for trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate drug law, state police said.

He is expected in Holyoke Juvenile Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)