WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men and a 16-year-old are facing a slew of charges after police say they were found suffering from gunshot wounds as a result of a triple shooting in Worcester on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 64 Madison St. around 9:30 p.m. found 22-year-old Timothy Kane and a 16-year-old male, both of Worcester, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Worcester police.

They were notified that a third shooting victim, identified as 22-year-old Kashme Craig, of Rutland, was dropped off at a local emergency room.

An investigation reportedly revealed that the shooting took place following a confrontation between two groups.

Kane is facing charges of improperly storing a firearm, possession of a large-capacity firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

The 16-year-old man is facing charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and interfering with a police officer.

Craig is facing charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, two counts of armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and interfering with a police officer.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

