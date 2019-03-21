Police: 2 men, 2 women arrested after armed robbery at Dartmouth hotel

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday night at a Dartmouth hotel, police say.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Residence Inn on Faunce Corner Road about 10:44 p.m. spoke with the victim, who said she had just been robbed by two men and two women, according to Dartmouth police.

The victim, who said she knew one of the women involved, said she was robbed of $7,800 in cash and a Rolex watch valued at $14,500.

She was not seriously injured in the attack.

After stopping the suspect vehicle in Westport about 1:43 a.m., police arrested Jadelynn Gibbons, 24, Shantel Medeiros, 22, Hakeem Lopes, 25, and Manny Andrews, 25, all of New Bedford, on charges of armed robbery, assault and battery, larceny over $1,200, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

