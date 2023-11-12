BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing criminal charges after officers executing a search warrant in Roxbury on Friday found a large quantity of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, police said.

Officers executing a search warrant in the area of 111 Homestead St. around 12 p.m. found 95 grams of fentanyl, 237 grams of crack cocaine, 67 various pills, 6 plastic bags of marijuana, and more than $4,000 in cash, along with a Sig Sauer P365 with 11 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police.

Keon Leary, 44, of Boston, and Christopher Brown, 56, of Roxbury were arrested as a result of the search.

Leary was arrested on charges of trafficking Class A, trafficking Class B, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession with intent to distribute Class B, possession with intent to distribute Class C, and possession with intent to distribute Class D.

Brown was arrested on charges of trafficking Class A, trafficking Class B, possession with intent to distribute Class B, possession with intent to distribute Class C, and possession with intent to distribute Class D.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

