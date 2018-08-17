Police: 2 men arrested after meth found in bottle with false bottom in Webster

WEBSTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Meth found in a bottle with a false bottom led to the arrest of two men in Webster Thursday night, according to Webster police.

Officer Michael O’Leary stopped a car on Gore Road around 9:30 p.m. after noticing that it lacked a registration sticker, police said. He reportedly soon learned that the registration was revoked due to an insurance cancellation and the license plates had been reported stolen.

O’Leary approached the car and saw a scale and money stuffed between the driver’s seat and center console, according to police.

While speaking to the driver, 36-year-old Randy Murhammer of Falmouth, O’Leary found out that he had no license, police said.

The passenger, 26-year-old Kevin Wood of Dudley, allegedly gave O’Leary a fake name when originally asked.

A small bag containing white powder believed to be methamphetamine was located as police investigated further, according to police.

A K-9 arrived to the scene and allegedly uncovered an Arizona Iced Tea can with a false bottom that appeared more meth.

Officers reportedly seized 23 grams of meth, believed to be valued around $1,700.

Murhammer was arrested and is facing nine charges, possession of a class B substance with the intent to distrbute.

Wood was also arrested and is facing four charges, including trafficking more than 18 grams of meth. Additionally, he was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from Dudley District Court.

Both were held on $1040 bail and transported to Dudley District Court for an arraignment Friday.