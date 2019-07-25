Police: 2 men arrested after NH traffic stop uncovers 200 grams of fentanyl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire men are facing drug trafficking charges after police say more than 100 grams of suspected fentanyl were recovered during a traffic stop in Litchfield on Monday.

An investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin and fentanyl led police to stop a vehicle that Richard Black, 22, of Litchfield, New Hampshire, was a passenger in, according to Nashua police.

During a search of his car, police allegedly found him to be in possession of 137 grams of fentanyl and arrested him on four counts of selling a controlled drug, possessing a controlled drug with intent to distribute and possessing a controlled drug.

The driver, Stephen Roberto, 33, of Litchfield, was also arrested after he was also found to be in possession of heroin, fentanyl and Alprazolam. He has been charged with possession of a controlled drug, possession of a controlled drug, and transporting drugs in a motor vehicle.

Both are expected to be arraigned at a later date.

