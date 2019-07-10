Police: 2 men arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint in Mattapan park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing armed carjacking and weapons charges after police say they fled from officers on scooters after robbing a woman at gunpoint in a Mattapan park on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 14 Harvard St. about 4:15 p.m. spotted two suspects, later identified as Teshawn Hector-Coleman, 25, of Stoughton, and Daiquan Miller, 20, of Hyde Park, fleeing the area on motorized scooters, according to Boston police.

About two hours later, the same two men were spotted driving scooters in a rear courtyard adjacent to 30 Stratton St. in Dorchester.

Despite their attempts to flee, both Hector-Coleman and Miller were placed under arrest.

Hector-Coleman was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm SCCY handgun and Miller was caught with a .25-caliber Raven Model MP25 handgun, police said.

An investigation revealed that Hector-Coleman was riding on a scooter that he and Miller stole from a woman at gunpoint in the area of Hunts Playground earlier in the night.

Both will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, armed carjacking, and armed robbery.

