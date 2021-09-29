(WHDH) — Two men are facing criminal charges after a woman who had been missing for months was found locked in a cage on their property, prosecutors said.

James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, both of Missouri, were arrested earlier this month on charges of first-degree kidnapping, inflicting injury, and terrorizing in connection with the missing person case of 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 1, the sheriff’s office announced that they were searching for Rainwater, who had been missing since July 25.

Phelps was the last person seen with Rainwater, according to court documents obtained by KTVI-TV.

Phelps initially told investigators that Rainwater had been staying with him until she could get back on her feet, the news outlet reported. He also claimed she had spoke about visiting Colorado and that she had fled his home in the middle of the night.

After a tipster reported seeing a photo of Rainwater being held in a cage in a partially nude state, investigators are said to have executed a search warrant on Sept. 16 and found several photos of her on Phelps’ cellphone.

Rainwater was reportedly being held on Phelps property on Moon Valley Road in Lebanon.

Norton allegedly confessed that he knew Rainwater was being held in a cage at Phelps’ home.

Phelps also contacted Norton on July 24 and asked him to help constrain Rainwater, the court documents indicated.

Both men are currently being held without bond.

An investigation remains ongoing.

