Police: 2 men arrested for armed robberies in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested Wednesday night in connection with armed robberies in Brighton, police said.

Officers patrolling North Beacon Street around 9:50 p.m. were alerted by a car that made an illegal u-turn that happened to match the description of a motor vehicle used in two recent armed robberies, police said.

The car was stopped at the intersection of Western Avenue and Leo Birmingham Highway and the driver, identified as Jose Rodriguez-Melgar, 27, and his passenger, Cristin Lopez, 25, both of Allston, were removed from the vehicle, police said.

Both were wearing clothes consistent with the suspects of both armed robberies, according to police, and two knives were spotted in the vehicle along with other evidence.

They are each being charged with two counts of armed and masked robbery and assault with a knife, police said.

The driver is being charged with operating after revocation suspension, according to police.

Both will be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)