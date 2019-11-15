Police: 2 men arrested, several weapons recovered after South Boston traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in South Boston on Thursday after a traffic stop uncovered several loaded weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Special Investigations Unit, Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force, Boston Police SWAT team, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Massachusetts State Police, and DEA Task Force, learned that Glenn Lacedra, 58, of Revere, and Dominick Bailey, 54, of Vershire, Vermont, were transporting weapons from Vermont to Boston to sell or trade them, according to Boston police.

When they drove into the Murphy Skating Rink about 3 p.m., officers stopped their vehicle and allegedly recovered a .223-caliber Palmetto Armory/PA-15 AR-15 rifle, a 9mm Taurus PT92 AF handgun, a .22 caliber Walther P22, a long-barreled Thompson Arms Co./Encore pistol and several rounds of ammunition.

Both men are expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of an unlicensed assault rifle, and violating the City of Boston Assault Weapons Act of 1989.

