WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after police say investigators caught them selling fentanyl out of a smoke shop in Worcester.

Yanira Figueroa and Jesus Fontanez, both 44, were arrested Wednesday on charges including trafficking a Class A drug and trafficking cocaine, as well as an array of firearms violations, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Vice Squad members conducting an investigation into the street-level distribution of fentanyl at Main South Market and Smoke Shop at 1025 Main St. acquired warrants for the store and detained Figueroa and Fontanez, police said.

A search of the smoke shop is said to have yielded about 51 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of cocaine, a loaded 9mm firearm, scales, currency, and packaging materials.

It’s not clear when Figueroa and Fontanez will be called to court.

