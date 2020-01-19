Police: 2 men caught using crowbars to break into Boston ATM

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing burglary charges after breaking into an ATM in Boston early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responding to an ATM alarm at 67 Broad Street at 2:20 a.m. found a machine that could be accessed from the sidewalk with its rear in a building’s vestibule, police said. When the officers looked into the vestibule after hearing a noise, they allegedly saw two men trying to break into the rear of the ATM with crowbars.

Gerald Perkins, 46, of Boston, and Mark Mullaney, 53, of Boston, were charged with breaking and entering into a building, breaking and entering into a bank depository, possession of burglarious tools and malicious destruction of property. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday.

