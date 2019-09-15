Police: 2 men charged after parking spot brawl

ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have charged two men in a violent dispute over a parking space.

The New Haven Register reports that 43-year-old Kamrin Crawford and 33-year-old Woodrow Ogman were arrested Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Stop and Shop grocery in Ansonia.

Police say both men damaged each other’s car during the dispute.

Crawford also attacked Ogman with a hammer and a metal pole, causing serious injuries to his hand, arm and torso. Crawford was charged with assault, risk of injury to a child, criminal mischief and breach of peace. Ogman was charged with criminal mischief, breach of peace and operating a vehicle without a license.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court later this month. It couldn’t be immediately determined if they had lawyers.

