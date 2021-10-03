PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two men were in critical condition after being shot in Providence on Sunday, according to police.

The 22- and 29-year-old men were in a vehicle on Glasgow Street around 12:40 a.m. when someone fired several shots at them, The Providence Journal reports.

The men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Their identities were not immediately released. No arrests have been made, police said.

The case is under investigation.

