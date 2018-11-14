Police: 2 men face weapons charges after motor vehicle stop in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men face weapons charges after a motor vehicle stop Sunday night in Barnstable revealed a semi-automatic pistol, police say.

About 11 p.m., police observed a Chevy drifting over the center yellow line on Yarmouth Road and then stopped the car after the Route 28 intersection and began speaking with the driver, Clinton Davidson, 56, of Nantucket, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

Police say the passenger, Ryan Banton, 30, of Hyannis, was not wearing a seat belt and later observed Banton lean quickly to the center of the vehicle out of sight and then pop up and look toward the officer.

A search of the vehicle revealed a gold-colored .380 Llama semi-automatic pistol, police say.

Banton was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, firearm with defaced serial number, possession of a firearm without FID card, possession of ammunition without FID card, firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes, possession carrying a firearm, and failure to wear a seat belt.

Davidson was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, firearm with defaced serial number, possession of a firearm without FID card, possession of ammunition without FID card, possession carrying a firearm, and marked lanes.

