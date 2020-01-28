MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men are facing burglary charges after police say they got caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a radio station in Manchester, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress at the WGIR AM 610 Radio Station, located at 400 Stark Lane, around 1:30 a.m. met with the owner of the station who was viewing live surveillance cameras that showed two men inside the building with a flashlight, according to Manchester police.

The owner reported that the men appeared to be moving cameras as they walked through.

Officers set up a perimeter around the building and could reportedly see the two men still inside.

The suspects eventually came out as the officers approached the station.

One of the suspects, 27-year-old Joshua Rice, of Manchester, was immediately taken into custody, police said.

The second suspect, 26-year-old Kenneth Lavertu, of Manchester, allegedly ran into an open field before being apprehended.

A further investigation revealed that several windows had been broken.

At the time of the incident, police say the owner did not notice anything missing.

Rice and Lavertu were charged with burglary. Lavertu was also charged with resisting arrest.

Both suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — North.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)