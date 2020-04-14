Police: 2 men facing charges after kidnapped women found in NH apartment

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after a pair of kidnapped women, one of whom had been beaten, were found inside an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a possible assault and kidnapping at an apartment on Chestnut Street around 8:45 p.m. spoke with a woman who claimed she had escaped but that two other women were being held against their will, according to the Manchester Police Department.

After forcing their way into the apartment in question, officers found the two women, one of which had “obvious” injuries to her face, police said.

Joel Santana Roman, 37, and Haitham Bol, 31, both of Manchester, were subdued and taken into custody after allegedly resisting arrest.

Santana is charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest. Bol is facing charges including kidnapping and resisting arrest.

Both are slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

An investigation remains ongoing.

