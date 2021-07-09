ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WHDH) — Two men are facing charges after authorities say they put a body in a doghouse before leaving the scene in Andover Township, New Jersey.

Officers responding to a report of a body underneath the deck area of a home on West Lakeview Road around noon Saturday discovered a deceased person inside a doghouse, according to the Andover Township Police Department.

The two people who had reported the body, identified as Brian Cheda-Hackembruch, 25, of Andover Township, and Matthew R. Thomas, 27, of Newton, left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Authorities searched for Cheda-Hackembruch and Thomas but were unable to find them.

On Monday, detectives received information on the two men’s whereabouts before working in coordination with Delaware State Police and taking them into custody, police added.

An investigation reportedly revealed that Cheda-Hackembruch and Thomas had removed the body from a residence in Hopatcong following the victim’s death due to a medical emergency, and placed the body in the trunk of a vehicle belonging to the victim.

A towing company was then summoned to remove the vehicle from the property and bring it to Andover Township, where it was offloaded on the street near West Lakeview Road, police said.

The body was later removed from the trunk and placed under the deck within the doghouse, police added.

There is no foul play suspected at this time surrounding the victim’s death, according to authorities, but an investigation remains ongoing.

Cheda-Hackembruch and Thomas are facing a charge of disturbing or desecrating human remains.

The two men are currently on probation and have prior criminal records, police said.

Additional charges against both men are pending.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)