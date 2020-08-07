BOSTON (WHDH) - Two 18-year-old men are facing larceny charges after police say they broke into a store and stole $14,000 worth of merchandise in Boston early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a breaking and entering at Bottega Venetta on Boylston Street just before 3 a.m. learned that two men had been seen exiting the store with merchandise in their hands, the glass of the store had been smashed, and the alarm was sounding, according to Boston police.

They observed two men matching the description of the suspects, later identified as Carlos Espinoza, of Westbrook, Connecticut, and Alexander Mann, of Stonington, Connecticut, near the corner of Boylston and Charles street, carrying multiple items in their hands, police said.

Officers pulled to the side of the road in their cruisers and reportedly saw the men drop the items onto the sidewalk.

They exited their cruisers and asked the Espinoza and Mann what they had dropped on the sidewalk, in which one of the suspects allegedly said he discarded sunglasses.

When asked where he got the sunglasses from, the two men said that someone had broken into the store and they went inside and took the items, police said.

Officers reportedly seized multiple pairs of sunglasses from both of the suspects’ pockets.

They then walked a short distance down the sidewalk and recovered more sunglasses and two purses, according to police.

In total, 19 pairs of sunglasses and two purses worth a combined $14,000 were allegedly stolen.

Espinoza and Mann were taken into custody and are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of breaking and entering a building — nighttime for felony and larceny over $1,200.

