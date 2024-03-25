BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say two men are set to be arraigned on criminal charges in connection with a fight in the breakdown lane of Route 495 in Bolton that left a tractor-trailer driver hospitalized with serious injuries.

State troopers responding to a reported fight with a weapon in the breakdown lane of the southbound side of the highway around 2 p.m. Monday determined a tractor-trailer driver had suffered serious injuries in a hammer attack stemming from alleged road rage, according to police.

After issuing a BOLO for the vehicle involved, police say the two suspects were stopped and detained in Marlboro by Marlboro police. A third occupant of the vehicle, a female, was not charged. One of the suspects was treated at Marlboro Hospital for injuries sustained in the fight.

The charges against the two men are being finalized at the Leominster State Police Barracks.

No additional information was immediately available.

