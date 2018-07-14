Police: 2 men facing charges in Whitman vandalism spree

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing multiple criminal charges after police say they vandalized several vehicles and abandoned the scene of a car crash early Saturday morning.

Kyle Gaven, 23, of Abington and Joseph Shields, 31, of Easton were arrested by officers responding to a report of a man shot with a BB gun while driving near the Temple street fire station around 12:56 a.m., according to a press release issued by Whitman police.

When police arrived on the scene, they determined that the victim had been driving toward the intersection of Washington and Temple street when a dark sedan pulled up alongside him. The passenger in that vehicle, later identified as Shields, allegedly reached out of the window and shot the BB gun towards the victim.

The man then ducked down and began driving away when Shields fired a second shot, shattering the rear window, police say.

Police received two more reports later on that morning of a black sedan, matching the one described by the victim, pulling into a driveway and striking the homeowners vehicle before driving off and sounds of windows shattering.

According to police, officers found the two suspects in the area of Washington and Commercial streets. Gaven, later identified as the driver, sped away in an attempt to resist arrest.

The pair were later stopped and taken into custody without further incident.

A BB gun, ammunition and CO2 cartridges were found in the vehicle and officers determined Gaven was operating under the influence of marijuana.

“These individuals caused significant damage to many residents’ property, while also assaulting a motorist, at the risk of causing a serious crash,” Chief Benton said. “It is fortunate that nobody was seriously hurt as a result of their conduct.”

Gaven was released on $500 bail while Shields was held on $500 bail and transported to Plymouth County Correctional Facility. Both are expected to be arraigned on Monday in Brockton District Court on several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and nine counts of malicious destruction of property.

