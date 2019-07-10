Police: 2 men facing gun charges after stealing scooter at gunpoint

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing weapons charges after police say they were caught in Boston with two illegal firearms Monday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 4:15 p.m. on Harvard Street in Dorchester saw two suspects, later identified as Teshawn Hector-Coleman, 25, of Stoughton and Daiquan Miller, 20, of Hyde Park, fleeing from the scene and a parked car damaged, according to a release issued by Boston police.

Two hours later, officers encountered Hector-Coleman and Miller riding a scooter on Stratton Street and were able to recover a loaded 9mm SCCY handgun and a loaded .25 caliber Raven Model MP25 handgun.

The investigation continued and officers learned the scooter had recently been stolen along with an undisclosed amount of cash from a woman in Hunts Playground in Almont Park, police say.

The two are accused of holding the woman at gun and knifepoint during the robbery.

The woman was unharmed and was later able to identify Hector-Coleman and Miller as suspects.

They are due in Dorchester District Court on numerous charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, armed carjacking and armed robbery.

