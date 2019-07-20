Police: 2 men facing gun, drug charges after blocking traffic in Boston

Two Massachusetts men are facing gun and drug charges after being pulled over for blocking traffic in Boston on Friday, police said.

Officers patrolling the area of James O’Neill Street at 5:35 p.m. pulled a car over after the car had allegedly been idling and blocking traffic, police said.

When officers approached the car, they smelled marijuana and saw the driver and passenger leaning into the center console and the passenger quickly place something in his pocket, according to police.

Officers searched the passenger, later identified as Victor Pimental, 23, Brockton, and allegedly found a loaded Kel-Tec .380 handgun and a clear plastic bag containing fentanyl on him.

Police allegedly found a large plastic bag containing marijuana behind the driver, later identified as Armany Vergas-Grullon, 23, of Dorchester.

Pimental was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession of a class A drug, and Veras-Grullon was charged with possession of a class D drug with intent to distribute.

They are expected to be arraigned Monday in South Boston District Court.

