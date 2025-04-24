SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were found dead in a wooded area adjacent to a Walmart in Salem Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s office and Salem police, a man was walking his dog and came across a human body around 2:23 p.m.

Responding officers say they found two men dead at the location.

At this time, officials are trying to determine if foul play was involved.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police (978)745-8909 or Salem Police at (978)-744-1212.

