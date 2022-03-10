BOSTON (WHDH) – A pair of 20-year-old men who were riding in a stolen vehicle were taken into custody after they crashed into a construction site in Boston on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A trooper on patrol in the area of Merrimack and New Chardon streets spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of New Bedford and tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver attempted to evade capture, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver subsequently crashed into construction equipment in a work setup on Merrimack Street near Lancaster Street, state police added.

Both men were arrested following the crash. Charges are pending.

A witness told 7NEWS that the car struck a backhoe and then pinballed off a food delivery truck that was parked nearby.

“Pedal to the metal. He was taking off at a high rate of speed,” John Burt said. “You can see the backhoe. He bounced off that tire and flew over to this truck…Quite the accident.”

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

