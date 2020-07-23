Police: 2 men injured in early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after two men were shot in Brockton early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area of 232 Court St. shortly after midnight found two men suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The men, whose names have not been released, were taken to a local hospital.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence as investigators and a K9 team scoured the area for evidence.

Five shell casings were found nearby but police have not yet tracked down the shooter.

A robbery involving a cellphone may have led to the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton detectives at 508-941-0234.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

