Police: 2 men nabbed in Holyoke with arsenal of long guns, heroin

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing weapons and drug charges after police say they were caught in Holyoke with an arsenal of illegal long guns.

As the result of a joint investigation into illegal interstate firearms trafficking, troopers assigned to the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction EnforcemenT Team-West developed information suggesting the suspects would be driving to Holyoke in a Nissan Xterra to exchange long guns for cash, heroin, and cocaine, according to state police.

When the suspects, later identified as Timothy Keith, 32, of White River Junction, Vermont, and Phillip Damone, 33, of Grantham, New Hampshire, arrived at a parking lot at a Holyoke hotel about 8:30 p.m. Monday, a SWAT team converged on the vehicle and took them into custody.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 large capacity rifle, a Ruger Archangel 556, 10/22 large capacity rifle, a Rock River Arms LAR-15 5.56 large capacity rifle, a Savage Model 93R17 .22 rifle, an FN Herstal 12 gauge Tactical Police Shotgun 12 Gauge, a Rossi Circuit Judge 45/510 gauge shotgun, a Ross Circuit Judge 45/10 410 gauge shotgun, 10 large capacity feeding devices, hundreds of rounds of ammo, and four packets of heroin.

Neither of the men had a license to carry.

Keith and Damone were arrested on numerous firearms and ammunition offenses, including multiple counts of possession of large capacity weapons, and possessing a Class A substance.

