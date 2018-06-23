STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men repeatedly stabbed each other early Saturday morning in Sturbridge, while a third man used a BB gun during the altercation, according to police.

Officers responding to the Mechanic Street area around 2:30 a.m. found a man in the roadway bleeding from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds throughout his body, police said. Multiple BB’s also appeared to be embedded in the man’s skin.

The man was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives later learned that a second man on Mechanic Street had been stabbed and was being treated at Harrington Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after being transported there by friends, police said. He was later taken to UMass Medical Center for further treatment.

Officials determined that the two men had been involved in an altercation on the street and stabbed each other multiple times, according to police. A third man in possession of a silver BB gun allegedly shot one of the men several times during the fight.

Police are withholding the names of the people involved until they conclude their investigation.

