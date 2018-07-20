Police: 2 men smoked marijuana in car with 16-month-old child in back seat

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men were placed under arrest for allegedly smoking marijuana in a car that had a 16-month-old child in the back seat in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Investigators smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz they stopped for making an illegal U-turn on Walnut Street around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Officers determined that the driver, 20-year-old Gerard Coward of West Bridgewater, and 32-year-old passenger David Pento, of no fixed address, smoked marijuana inside the car with the infant in the back seat, according to police.

Coward was allegedly found in possession of $4,300 in cash and three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana, which was all seized.

Investigators learned that the child, who is not related to either man, was in Coward’s care.

The toddler’s mother took the custody of the child shortly after police informed her of the circumstances.

Coward was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs and was given a summons for possessing the marijuana. Both men were also charged with reckless conduct.

Coward was released on $2,000 personal recognizance bail and Pento was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail.

They are both scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Aug. 23.

