Police: 2 men stabbed, 1 hit by baseball bat at carnival

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say two men were stabbed during a fight at a carnival, and one of them also was beaten with a baseball bat.

Police responded to the carnival early Friday, which was set up in a corner parking lot at the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem. They found 10 people who appeared to have been involved in a violent altercation.

Two Massachusetts men, ages 39 and 30, sustained stabbing injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening. The older man also suffered injuries believed to have been inflicted by a baseball bat. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police found a knife at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)