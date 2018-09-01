Police: 2 men stabbed in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after two men were stabbed in Chelsea Saturday.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at 14 Parker St. learned that two men who appeared to have suffered stab wounds treated and transported themselves to the hospital, police said.

Both men suffered what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

