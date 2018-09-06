Police: 2 NH residents caught with meth in stolen car

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire residents were arrested early Thursday morning after they were found in a stolen car with methamphetamine, officials said.

An officer who noticed a suspicious vehicle backed into the corner of a Park & Ride on Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett about 12:39 a.m. approached the vehicle and determined it had been reported stolen on Aug. 31, according to Hooksett police.

After arresting the driver, Tommi Allen, 39, on a charge of receiving stolen property, police arrested the passenger, Anthony Elwell, 44, after they allegedly found methamphetamine under a blanket where he was laying.

Both were released on public recognizance and are due in Merrimack Superior Court on Sept. 20.

