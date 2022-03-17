MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester woman is facing additional charges in connection with what police have described as a lengthy child abuse investigation.

31-year-old Jessica Laferriere was arrested and released on bail in late January after a child in her care was brought to a Nashua Hospital with significant bruising on multiple parts of the body, according to a release issued by the Manchester Police Department.

Over the course of their investigation, police said they now have reason to believe that Laferriere assaulted children in her care on multiple occasions. They said that the assaults all occurred in Manchester and escalated over the course of a year.

She is facing 11 counts of second-degree assault, two counts of falsifying evidence, five counts of criminal threatening, and 15 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Felipe Monteiro is also facing charges in connection with the alleged abuse. Police say he knew about the assaults, but never reported them.

He has been charged with two counts of falsifying evidence, 12 counts of violating the child protection act, and 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)